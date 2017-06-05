Thousands gather in Macon to honor Gregg Allman

By Published: Updated:

MACON, Ga. (WMGT) – Thousands of fans joined family and friends in Macon to pay their respects to Southern rock trailblazer Gregg Allman on Saturday.

Allman’s family held a private service in Macon, Georgia. Among guests were former President Jimmy Carter and Allman’s ex-wife Cher.

Hundreds of fans lined up near the chapel, leading up to Rose Hill Cemetery where Allman was laid to rest near his brother Duane and their bandmate Berry Oakley.

Fans traveled from across the country to say goodbye to Allman, including Janetta Walsh and Joni Nelson who have been to numerous Allman concerts.

“Snow storms, driving to go see them, all day festivals, all day festivals; we’ve done it all,” said Walsh.

Read more on this story here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s