Thousands gather in Macon to honor Gregg Allman

MACON, Ga. (WMGT) – Thousands of fans joined family and friends in Macon to pay their respects to Southern rock trailblazer Gregg Allman on Saturday.

Allman’s family held a private service in Macon, Georgia. Among guests were former President Jimmy Carter and Allman’s ex-wife Cher.

Hundreds of fans lined up near the chapel, leading up to Rose Hill Cemetery where Allman was laid to rest near his brother Duane and their bandmate Berry Oakley.

Fans traveled from across the country to say goodbye to Allman, including Janetta Walsh and Joni Nelson who have been to numerous Allman concerts.

“Snow storms, driving to go see them, all day festivals, all day festivals; we’ve done it all,” said Walsh.

