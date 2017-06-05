Beaufort County to conduct storm damage phone survey

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Long Term Recovery Group will be conducting a phone survey to determine which residents are still in need of assistance due to Hurricane Matthew storm damage.

Those who contacted FEMA after Hurricane Matthew will receive a call to determine any unmet needs stemming from the storm damage.

The number that will appear on phones with caller ID will be 843-255-1000. The survey will be conducted as follows:

  • Thursday, June 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, June 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents still in need of assistance are urged to accept the automated call and respond to the survey accordingly.

Information from the surveys will be reviewed by the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office and the state’s case manager.

 

 

