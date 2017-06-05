UPDATE: London police arrest more suspects in bridge attack

Police officers on duty stand next to floral tributes on Southwark Street in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday's attack. A series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured dozens on Saturday. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – London police say counter-terrorism investigators have searched two homes and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage nearby.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been officially released.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News on Monday she would not release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, not would she say whether authorities were familiar with the men ahead of the attack.

 

In this Saturday, June 3, 2017, image made from a video, people run from the scene an attack in London. Chaos broke out for several minutes during Saturday night’s attack in the heart of the city, with people scattering in all directions, sometimes directly into the path of the men trying to kill them. (Sky news via AP)

LONDON (AP) – London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby.

Soon after they responded to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

The Metropolitan Police says armed officers have been sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

The force has tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

