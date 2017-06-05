SCCPSS Budget Committee recommends $391 million dollar budget for 2017-2018 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga.

On Monday morning, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Budget Committee gathered for their first meeting with their new Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett.

During the meeting, the committee agreed on a proposed budget of $391,870,668.00 for the 2017-2018 school year. Right now, about $15.1 million of those dollars are slated to come from tax payers.

“We wanted to bring a recommendation for the board that reflected financial responsibility. We’ve taken a look at how we might reduce costs so we wouldn’t really have to propose a millage rate increase,” Dr. Levett told News 3.

She says right now the budget is fluid and still subject to change until the final budget meeting at the end of June.

“We were also very committed to ensuring that we were able to meet the Governor’s suggested COLAs and rate of increase of pay for teachers and bus drivers.We are able to do that with the budget we put forward, we are very excited about that,” Dr. Levett said.

The budge will be presented to the school board on Wednesday.