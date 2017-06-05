Our Hometown: Registration underway for College Prep Camp

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

One question high school students can’t escape: What are you doing after you graduate?

The time to start planning for your future is now!

If you have questions about college selection… paying for college… how to maximize your GPA… even scholarships… registration is now underway for the 100 Black Men of Savannah’s “College Prep Camp.’

The camp is open to any and all rising 9th through 12th graders.

The session will be held Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, from 9 am to 1 pm at Windsor Forest High School.

16 community service hours will be awarded if you attend!

The cost is $15 but scholarships are available to students in need.

To reserve your seat, visit: www.100blackmensav.org or call, Dr Zke Zimmerman at (912) 704-3165.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s