Hilton Head man robbed at gunpoint after stopping to help someone in the middle of the street

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – One Hilton Head man learned that sometimes, doing the right thing isn’t always the safest after he was robbed at gunpoint for trying to help someone lying in the middle of the street Sunday morning.

While driving down Wild Horse Rd. around 9 a.m., he saw a man who he says appeared to be having a seizure.

He “stopped his vehicle, got out, went up to the mail subject, and, he pulled a gun on him,” said Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then demanded the man’s wallet and ran off into the woods.

“We sent the dogs out there, the K-9 units, we were unable to locate him,” said Bromage, “The subject is an African American male, 30-ish, about 5’10, 150 pounds, was wearing a green boomie hat – which is a jungle style bush hat, and had a red wind break on and denim cut offs.”

Bromage says this doesn’t happen often, but it happens.

“It’s a shame we even have to have this conversation, but unfortunately there are those predators out there,” he said.

Which poses the question — stop to help or not? The sheriff’s office says its okay to stop, but don’t get out of the car.

“Call 9-1-1, give us the opportunity to respond. If the person needs medical assistance, EMS will be dispatched at that time too,” Bromage said.

And according to county records, emergency services should be there within minutes. In this case, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding Sunday’s armed robbery call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC (274-6372).