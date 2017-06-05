High speed chase ends in multiple arrests against driver

STATESBORO, Ga. (BCSO) – Bulloch County Sherriff’s deputies made multiple arrests against Corey Daniel Early of Chatham County after a high-speed chase on Saturday.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said they were actively searching for a white SUV that had previously been involved in a pursuit by the Statesboro Police Department.

BCSO Deputies came in contact with the vehicle Early was driving and made an initial attempt to stop the SUV which was ignored by the driver.

Deputies then attempted a traffic stop which Early disregarded, fleeing from the scene at a high rate of speed.

After both attempts to stop the vehicle, Sgt. Rey Rodriguez of BCSO implemented a pursuit tactic to forcibly stop the car.

The passenger in the car was identified and no charges are filed against her.

BCSO filed multiple criminal and traffic charges against Early with additional charges by the Statesboro Police Department.

Early is currently being held in the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.