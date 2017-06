SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Helping Hands of Savannah (HHOS) raising funds to send 48 young men to the Adventure at Morees Preserve and they need your help.

Head to the Chili’s in Savannah on June 8th and a portion of the days sales will be donated to HHOS, then go to the Chili’s in Pooler on June 29th for the same cause.

The retreat is July 9th-14th. If you want more information or to donate or be a sponsor call 912-677-0755.