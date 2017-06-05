Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren Test scheduled for Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct a monthly scheduled test of their siren system at noon Wednesday, June 7.

Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from various sirens throughout the county.

This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be canceled or rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit CEMA’s website here.