Cosby’s image as father, family man on the line as sex trial begins today

By Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him. Cosby’s image as a father and family man helped fuel his extraordinary, 50-year career in entertainment.

The 79-year-old actor’s life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand.

Andrea Constand
FILE- In this Aug. 1, 1987 file photo, Andrea Constand poses for a photo in Toronto. Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday, June 5, 2017, in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of Constand. (Ron Bull/The Toronto Star/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 

The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.

The suburban Philadelphia trial judge hopes to keep the media from dominating the case the way it did O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

