SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Public Information Office has announced Captain Wayne Ifill as the acting interim Public Information Officer for Savannah Fire and Emergency Services (SFES).

Captain Ifill is temporarily filling in for SFES Public Information Officer Mark Keller who was arrested for public indecency on Friday.

Keller has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.