GEORGIA (WSAV) – News 3’s own Ben Senger has been named runner-up for ‘Best Head of Hair’ among Georgia anchormen in the 2017 HAIRRY awards.

The HAIRRY nominees are judged on hair thickness, volume, styling, and hairline.

Judges praised Ben as “a master of firm high hair,” and attributed his styling skills to his Minnesotan roots “where hair needs to be prepared for any type of weather.”

Congrats, Ben!