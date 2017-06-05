Armstrong State Univ Prof designs art to remember victims of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Savannah — (WSAV)
An Armstrong State University Professor created a unique display to remember the victims of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando.
49 portraits and 49 smiling faces — whimsical expressions and even a selfie are displayed on the wall on the Orlando City Hall.
The 49 Portraits Project is an artistic memorial of the victims.

“I created this as a way of trying to respond in a positive loving way to the tragic events of Pulse” says Mia Merlin, Armstrong State University Professor.

Merlin came up with the idea as a way to help with the healing process for families as the one year anniversary of the shooting approaches.

“There’s something about art that can communicate that’s very powerful and often underestimated” she says.

The portraits feature a range of media from chalk drawings paintings to even embroidery.

The portraits will be on display until June 14th. They will then be given to victims’ families.

