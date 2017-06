Hollywood – (WSAV)

Wonder Woman slayed box office numbers this weekend. The movie grossed $100.5 million dollars in the U.S. — the biggest opening of all time for a female director.

Overseas, Wonder Woman also won the weekend with $122.5 million.

Patty Jenkins directed the film. It stars Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman is also the first major superhero film to be led by a woman.