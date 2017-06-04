Hundreds digging into the 3rd Savannah Food Truck Festival

Savannah, Ga. – Sunday is proving to be a beautiful day to get get outside and enjoy good company and good food.

Now until 6:30 p.m. the 3rd Savannah Food Truck Festival is taking place at Daffin Park. Admission is free and the cost depends on the dozens of local food and merchandise vendors on site.

Live music, games and crafts are also happening in addition to people chowing down on local Savannah flavor.

“You know this is festival for Savannah by Savannah,” Savannah Food Truck Festival Director Ryan Giannoni said.

“And we have every local business here there’s craft vendors we have locally brewed beer in Savannah so this is just a chance to have all of us come out. It’s a free event we enjoy some live music from people in Savannah and just get a really feel for what we have here.“

Sunday’s festival is only possible after a 2016 city ordinance passed allowing for food truck operations.