SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – You now have more chances to adopt a pet looking for a forever home.

The Greater Savannah Humane Society is adding new days and hours to their schedule. The society will now be open all seven days of the week.

They began the new schedule Sunday. They will add Sundays and Mondays open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The society is already open ever other day of the week from 11 to 6.