Early morning Savannah fire displaces family of 6

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A Savannah family is thankful to be alive after their 10 year-old daughter woke up early Sunday morning to see smoke in her home.

The call for the fire at the Stonelake Townhomes came in at 4:28 a.m.. Southside Fire and EMS responded and for hours crews worked to contain the fire.

The family, including a five-month-old baby boy, made it out alive. WSAV spoke to the mother who says she didn’t have time to even put on her shoes before their home became engulfed in flames.

The family ran next door to neighbor Debora Gadson’s home to call 911. Gadson says she assisted the family until first responders arrived.

“The fire was bad. The fire truck was coming. The police was coming. The fire looked like it was spreading more and more on the roof and I don’t know what could have happened could have blown up in there but I just thank God everybody is safe,” Gadson said.

Southside Fire told WSAV the fire was contained shortly before 6:30 a.m. and is considered a loss.

The American Red was contacted in order to assist the family in the days to come.