Gregg Allman to be laid to rest today

By Published:
Gregg Allman
FILE - In this April 13, 2013 file photo, Gregg Allman performs at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York.Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker are among several country music stars who will pay tribute to Southern rocker Gregg Allman at the CMT Music Awards on June 7. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)

ATLANTA (AP) – Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia.

The Saturday afternoon service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected to fill a small chapel downtown. They will include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who confirmed Friday that he’ll be among those in attendance.

But police say they’ll close several downtown streets as they expect a crush of fans to gather as Allman’s body is taken from the chapel to be buried near his late brother, guitarist Duane Allman. Their group, The Allman Brothers Band, began its rise to fame in the central Georgia city 90 miles south of Atlanta.

Gregg Allman died May 27 in Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.

