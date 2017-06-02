Who’s serving up free deals for #NationalDonutDay?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s not a made-up day to give you an excuse to fill up on donuts. National Donut Day is a real event meant to celebrate some of America’s heroes from WWI and WWII.

According to The Salvation Army’s website, this year marks the 100th anniversary of World War I, where the Salvation Army Donut Lassie was born. Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls” served along the front lines during WWI and WWII, giving soldiers free coffee and doughnuts. National Donut Day was started in 1938 in Chicago to honor these “Doughnut Girls,” and the unofficial holiday is celebrated the first Friday in June.

So, today is National Donut Day, and to celebrate, several local doughnut shops are giving away freebies.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving customers one free ‘doughnut’ today at their locations.

And Dunkin Donuts is celebrating the day with a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

