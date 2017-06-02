Video: 98-year-old Louisiana woman skydives for charity

By Published: Updated:

GILLIAM, La. (KALB) – By the time most people reach 98-years-old they have already slowed down, but most people aren’t Sara Simmonds.

“Life just keeps getting better and better and better,” the 98-year-old resident of Alexandria, Louisiana says.

Simmonds can keep up with the best of them, even those 30 or 70 years younger.

“She’s just an inspiration!” says her friend, Carolyn Pate, who has known her for decades.

Back in March, Simmonds came up with a crazy idea — she wanted to jump out of an airplane.

Click ‘play’ to watch Simmonds’ story or read more about it here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s