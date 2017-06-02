Video: 98-year-old Louisiana woman skydives for charity

GILLIAM, La. (KALB) – By the time most people reach 98-years-old they have already slowed down, but most people aren’t Sara Simmonds.

“Life just keeps getting better and better and better,” the 98-year-old resident of Alexandria, Louisiana says.

Simmonds can keep up with the best of them, even those 30 or 70 years younger.

“She’s just an inspiration!” says her friend, Carolyn Pate, who has known her for decades.

Back in March, Simmonds came up with a crazy idea — she wanted to jump out of an airplane.

Click ‘play’ to watch Simmonds’ story or read more about it here.