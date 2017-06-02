The world reacts to Trump’s decision to leave Paris deal on climate change

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC/AP) – Claiming it costs millions of American jobs, President Donald Trump announced he’s pulling out of the worldwide Paris deal on climate change.

The announcement that “The United States will withdraw,” has sparked protests in New York and Washington with protesters chanting, “Shame, shame, shame!”

Former Secretary of State, John Kerry said, “It’s an extraordinary abdication of American leadership.”

Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,” said, “You can’t build a border wall against carbon dioxide emissions.”

The U.S. joins only two other countries – Nicaragua and Syria – not part of the deal to reduce emissions.

The leader of the country to next hold the rotating presidency of the European Union says the “very bad, very negative” decision of President Trump to pull the United States out of the global climate agreement will force the 28-nation bloc to take a stronger lead on the issue. Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in an interview with The Associated Press that the Paris accord “was, and still is a very important goal to achieve.”

He stressed all EU nations are sticking together to make the deal work and expressed his doubts that any country around the world would follow Trump’s lead. “I hope that the number is zero,” Ratas said. Estonia will take over the rotating six-month presidency from Malta at the end of the month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision by Trump to withdraw from the climate accord “can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet.” Merkel said Friday that the announcement by Trump was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly.”

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the U.S. administration.” Merkel says Germany and others “will combine our forces more resolutely than ever … to address and tackle big challenges for humanity such as climate change.” She adds that “we need this Paris agreement to preserve creation. Nothing can and will stop us from doing so.”

Former White House Press Secretary, Josh Earnest said, “Americans don’t like being isolated from the international community.”

But the president’s supporters say it’s a bold step.

Senator Mike Lee (R) of Utah said, “We shouldn’t have other nations lecturing us on how to clean up our environment.”

What’s next? President Trump says he’ll try to renegotiate. But, France and other countries insist that can’t happen.

French President, Emmanuel Macron said, “The Paris agreement remains irreversible.”

Dozens of U.S. cities and states insist they’ll continue to reduce emissions.

Bill Peduto, the Mayor of Pittsburgh, said, “We’re gonna make sure we follow this agreement.”

Environmentalists and scientists worry about the long-term impact.

Princeton University Professor, Michael Oppenheimer, said, “More record heat. More droughts in some places, torrential rains and flood in other places. Sea levels rising, drowning coastal areas. The whole world will be a mess.”

The U.S. is now virtually on its own, against the world.

But this won’t happen soon. The U.S. can’t formally exit the deal until November 2020.