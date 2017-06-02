Search for missing Glynn County woman continues

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (GCPD) — An investigation continues into the mysterious disappearance of Linda Mansfield, 72, who was last seen during the week of May 15.

On the morning of May 23, Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) officers went to check on Mansfield at her home on 103 Mackay Drive.

Officers were unable to find Mansfield but considered her disappearance suspicious. A missing person report was filed.

Several search parties have been put in place to find the missing woman, but her whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is encouraged to call GCPD detectives at 912-554-7802, or 912-264-1333 as a silent witness.