Savannah survivor reacts to Olivia Newton-John’s new cancer diagnosis

She was a breast cancer survivor for 25 years.

But this week we learned that singer Olivia Newton-John’s cancer is back.

In our Buddy Check 3 report we talk finishing treatment only to face recurrence.

The singer posted this statement on her Facebook page.

It says in part- “the back pain she was feeling turned out to be cancer that has spread to one of her bones.”

Her new diagnosis got me wondering if you can ever really feel cancer free.

Breast cancer survivor Crystal Murphy Higgins told me the thought of cancer returning is always in the back of your mind.

“I’ve had a lot of survivor sisters who the cancer did return in another part of their body. I know myself I’ve had a scare a couple of times and had to have more biopsies, and it’s been great. I’m still cancer free, but you never ever get out of that mode.”

After all these years we don’t have a cure for breast cancer, and crystal cannot understand why.

“There’s so much research out there. It looks like we would have a cure by now. I sure hope it happens before anything happens to my daughters or to my granddaughters,” explains Murphy Higgins.

Doctors say metastatic breast cancer can be tough to treat.

Olivia Newton-John says she will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy in addition to natural wellness therapies.

