Savannah Metro investigates Stillwood Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department detectives continue to investigate a deadly shooting at a residence on the 12900 block of Stillwood Drive Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the residence about 7:30 p.m. and discovered a man with a fatal injury. The man is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

Violent crimes detectives also responded to the scene and could not immediately make a determination about the nature of the shooting.

SCMPD reports this is not a random shooting and all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation.