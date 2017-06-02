Report: Hinesville City Manager suspended without pay

Published:
Photo by Coastal Courier

HINESVILLE, Ga. (Coastal Courier) – According to the Coastal Courier, Hinesville City Manager Billy Edwards was suspended for two weeks without pay by a 3-1 vote of council members Thursday, June 1,  after Mayor Allen Brown reportedly walked out of an executive session.

Councilmembers Diana Reid, Vicky Nelson and Keith Jenkins voted for Edwards’ suspension in open session following the closed meeting. Councilman Jason Floyd voted against the measure and Kenneth Shaw, serving as mayor pro tem following Brown’s exit, did not vote, according to Hinesville’s PR manager, Brittany Denney.

No reason was given for Edward’s suspension.

 

