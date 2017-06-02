‘Remembering Ben Tucker’ Special Tribute Concert happening Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s been four years since the passing of Jazz legend Ben Tucker and in an effort to keep the local musician’s legacy alive, Friends of Ben, Inc., is holding a special tribute concert in his honor.

Just in case you’re not familiar, Friends of Ben, Inc., is a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to carrying on the work that Ben Tucker was passionate about, which includes helping to advance the development of jazz music in the area.

One of the ways Friends of Ben, Inc., is doing that is by holding a ‘Remembering Ben Tucker’ concert on Sunday for all the jazz lovers–of course–but also in hopes of attracting new listeners to the genre.

Local musician Teddy Adams and Barbara Essig of Friends of Ben, Inc., visited The Bridge on Friday to tell us why it’s important to have this type of event in the community, how you can help, and why they chose a very special square for the concert.

Click ‘Play’ to here the full interview.

Want to go? Here’s what you need to know:

Remembering Ben Tucker Concert

Sunday, June 4th

3:00 p.m.

Wright Square

Free & open to the public

Click here to learn more about Friends of Ben, Inc.