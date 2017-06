Savannah, GA – The Savannah baseball fans were ready to go Bananas in the first home game of the season. Unfortunately the Florence Red Wolves had other plans. Florence’s pitching staff was on fire as the Bananas offense stumbled throughout most of the game. The Red Wolves ace had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the 6th, but it was broken up with a two run single past second base. Unfortunately the Bananas couldn’t find more magic towards the end as they fell 7-4 Thursday night.

