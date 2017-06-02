Police seek suspect in rape investigation

The female victim claimed she was with a friend at a residence in the Hitch Park area Tuesday afternoon when an unknown man forced her into a bedroom and raped her.

He was described as a heavyset black man who is about 6-feet tall and has four gold front teeth.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact police. A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.