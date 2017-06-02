Police seek suspect in rape investigation

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) –  Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a man involved in a rape at a residence on Tuesday.

The female victim claimed she was with a friend at a residence in the Hitch Park area Tuesday afternoon when an unknown man forced her into a bedroom and raped her.
He was described as a heavyset black man who is about 6-feet tall and has four gold front teeth.
Anyone with information on his identity should contact police. A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s