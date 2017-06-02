Orlando Police release new body-cam video from Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC News) – The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video from the officers who responded to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016.

The newly released video shows the chaos officers encountered when they arrived at the nightclub.

People can be seen running out of the club frightened being told by police officers to put their hands up and run across the street to safety.

Inside the club, officers encountered mayhem as they searched for survivors to rescue.

The shooting was one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, with 49 people dead and 53 others injured.