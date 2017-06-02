NEW VIDEO: Savannah Fire PIO Arrested for Public Indecency

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) Public Information Officer Mark Keller has been arrested for public indecency.

News 3 was the first to obtain a Port Wentworth Police report stating that witnesses saw him “naked and masturbating” at the Georgia Welcome Center on I-95 early Friday morning.

Dash camera video shows a Port Wentworth Police officer rolling up to Interstate 95 right near the Georgia Welcome Center.

There Keller was in his car. He claimed to the officer he just stopped there and was looking for things “rolling around’ inside the trunk.

But a witness who called 911 said moments before Keller was outside the vehicle, naked.. and masturbating.

“Officer i was shocked..” said the witness.

“Then the driver in front of me saw the exact same thing..”

“And i was like i know i am not seeing this..”

“And he was just naked on the side of the road?” said the Officer.

“yes..(inaudible)”

That’s when the officer confronted Keller about what he was told by the witness.

“I got a call for an individual sitting in a white SUV by the light near the welcome center.. naked and masturbating.”

“I wasn’t naked and masturbating,” said a anxious Keller.

Keller did admit he had a gun in the car to police.

According to the police report, Keller was also in possession of a bottle which Keller said was just water, but officers determined it was his own urine. Urine that could be seen in the bottle in the police dash cam.

Police then administered a field sobriety test on Keller and then a breathalyzer. That test showed he was under the legal limit for alcohol at 0.015.

Keller also told the officer according to the police report he was “not” wearing any underwear under his shorts, and he “only wore underwear while at work.”

After getting all the details, and that witness saying he would give an official statement, Port Wentworth Police decided to make an arrest.

“You are under arrest for indecent exposure.”

“Indecent exposure?” responded Keller, in handcuffs.

“Yes for standing out here masturbating.”

Keller is charged with one count of public indecency, which is a misdemeanor.

A judge set bond at $760. Keller posted it and was out of jail by 9:30am.

News 3 reached out to the Fire Chief who was unavailable to comment.

The City’s Web and New Media Administrator Saja Aures told News 3 the city does not issue statements or do interviews on personnel matters. But she would confirms, “Mr. Keller has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.” News 3 has determined that leave is with pay.