Gregg Allman’s private funeral set for Saturday in Macon

GEORGIA (WSAV) – A funeral for Southern rock star Gregg Allman will be held Saturday in Macon, Georgia, where The Allman Brothers Band first won fame.

A private memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel. Allman will then be buried near his late brother, Duane Allman, and late bandmate, Berry Oakley, at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fans are asked to line the procession route from the chapel on Cherry Street to the cemetery on Riverside Drive.

To honor Allman’s legacy in Savannah, Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors have been working with his family to offer a tribute book at the Fox & Weeks Hodgson Chapel.

The book will be available for the public to offer their condolences at the Fox & Weeks Hodgson Chapel through June 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fox & Weeks will then deliver the tribute book to Allman’s family.