EPA chief mum on Trump’s beliefs on climate

The Associated Press Published:
Scott Pruitt testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill Jan. 18 in Washington, DC. [Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images]

WASHINGTON (AP) – EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is dodging the question of whether the president believes climate change is real and a threat to the U.S.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing today after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will abandon the Paris climate accord.

When asked about Trump’s views on climate change, Pruitt says they were focused on “one singular issue” – whether the Paris deal would be good or bad for the country.

He says Trump concluded it would put the nation at an economic disadvantage.

