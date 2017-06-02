EPA chief mum on Trump’s beliefs on climate

Related Coverage The world reacts to Trump’s decision to leave Paris deal on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) – EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is dodging the question of whether the president believes climate change is real and a threat to the U.S.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing today after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will abandon the Paris climate accord.

When asked about Trump’s views on climate change, Pruitt says they were focused on “one singular issue” – whether the Paris deal would be good or bad for the country.

He says Trump concluded it would put the nation at an economic disadvantage.