City begins penalties for late water, utility bills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now also charging penalties for late water and utility bills. The city had not charged those fees for a while because of billing issues, but as of yesterday, June 1, they are back.

You have 30-days to pay your bill without penalty. After that, a $5 or a 10 percent fee will be charged.

Once the bill is 38-days delinquent, an administrative fee of $50 will be added and a cut off notice will be sent.

If you have questions about your water bill, give utility services a call at (912) 651-6460.

