SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah gynecologist Dr. Pamela Gaudry is on a mission to educate women & men about menopause and she’s made a movie about it. She says it doesn’t have to be miserable, but you have to be prepared.

To host a screening of Dr. Gaudry’s film “Love, Sweat & Tears,” sign up at gather.us.