PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Public Information Officer Mark Keller has been arrested for public indecency.

News 3 was the first to obtain a Port Wentworth Police report stating that witnesses saw him “naked and masturbating” at the Georgia Welcome Center on I-95 early Friday morning.

He was arrested around 1:30 a.m. at the welcome center. The police report says Keller was also in possession of a bottle of his own urine.

A judge has set bond at $760.