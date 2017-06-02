Alderman Tony Thomas’ foreclosure listing removed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderman Tony Thomas was publicly censured Wednesday during a special City Council meeting called by Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

The Mayor wanted to publicly reprimand Thomas for making a derogatory comment to a local reporter looking into his home being foreclosed.

According to the report, the foreclosure was set for June 6, but as of yesterday, that listing has been removed.

News 3 spoke with Thomas after the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

When asked if his house was under foreclosure he responded, “No, my house is not under foreclosure.”