Alderman Tony Thomas’ foreclosure listing removed

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderman Tony Thomas was publicly censured Wednesday during a special City Council meeting called by Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

The Mayor wanted to publicly reprimand Thomas for making a derogatory comment to a local reporter looking into his home being foreclosed.

According to the report, the foreclosure was set for June 6, but as of yesterday, that listing has been removed.

News 3 spoke with Thomas after the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

When asked if his house was under foreclosure he responded, “No, my house is not under foreclosure.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s