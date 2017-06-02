Video: 8-foot-long alligator removed from Tybee Island beach

Gator caught in water [Ben Katko, WSAV]

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An 8-foot-long alligator was captured on the shore of Tybee Island this morning.

The 10-year-old gator was spotted in the water around 7:30 a.m. when Tybee Fire and Police officials were called to the scene.

Beachgoers watched as the gator was rescued, but were asked to stay out of the water until it was removed around 11:30 a.m.

Tybee Fire Department officials on scene. [Ben Katko, WSAV]
Trapper Jack Douglas’ assistant caught and transported the alligator which will be kept in custody until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources advises further action.

No one was injured during the removal process.

Officials believe the gator gained access from the shipping channel where the Savannah River meets North Beach.

According to Tybee Island Fire Chief Ashley Fields, this is the first alligator to visit Tybee since last year’s sighting on the South Beach.

 

