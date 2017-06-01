SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now that Tony Thomas has been censured, many people are asking, “What does censure mean? And how does it differ from other forms of political punishment?”

Censure is a form of public shaming in which the politician must face his peers to listen to the censure resolution as it is read against him for all to hear.

That’s what Thomas endured during the special council meeting.

It is debatable and adopted by a majority vote.

Censure does not mean Thomas loses his title as alderman or power to vote.