Students rezoned to make room at Garden City Elementary

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 200 Garden City Elementary students are being rezoned in an effort to avoid overcrowding for the coming school year.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s solution to the overcrowding is to modify attendance zones.
The capacity for Garden City Elementary School is 650 students, but enrollment sits at nearly 790.

In order to make room at the school, 34 students will be sent to Brock Element, 75 students will be sent to Port Wentworth and 99 will go to Rice Creek—making for a total of 208 students to be moved to ease overcrowding at Garden City.

