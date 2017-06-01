Residents react to Bluffton Police Chief’s retirement

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Bluffton residents have positive things to say about their five-year Police Chief Joey Reynolds after he announced his retirement Tuesday.

“He’s obviously a very good leader ’cause you couldn’t create a culture like that… They have a very good culture in this police department,” said Bluffton resident Jack Manheimer, “They’re not trying to be you know Mr. Powerful, they’re trying to do what’s right.”

Reynolds came to the Lowcountry from North Carolina. This year marks his 40th in law enforcement. In his years in Bluffton, residents say he’s focused on diversity, transparency, and community.

“It’s very heartfelt for him to leave… He has been a very positive instrument within our community,” said a community activist Sharon Brown.

“When he first was hired, you know we went to him embracing the thought of starting a public safety committee,” she said, “He actually implemented it and we reported every month and he started community policing. I didn’t know what that was at the time, and I said, ‘What is that?’ Where you assign a police to each community… which was great.”

“I think he’s done a great job,” said resident Carol Watson, “We have a lot of problems with the police now, and I think ya know with everybody working together, it’ll come together… I’m looking forward to have another chief that does another fine job.”

“Anything that you wanted, he was right there to welcome it because he said, ‘Sharon, you know I can’t be every place so we need the community and the citizens to help us out in the police department to be effective, to be there, to know what’s going on, to make a difference,” said Brown.

In his announcement, Reynolds said it’s hard to walk away, but it’s time to move on to other opportunities and focus on family.

“Chief Reynolds, it sounds like you’ve put in quite a bit of time and congratulations, enjoy retirement. Lots of fish to catch, lots of golf balls to be hit,” said resident Barney Johnson.

Reynolds plans to pursue those new opportunities in the private sector. His last day is June 30th.