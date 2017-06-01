Rabies warning issued for Wilmington Island

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A warning has been issued for Wilmington Island after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The Coastal Health District says the raccoon was found in Wilmington Park and was tested upon coming into contact with a family dog.
Community members are encouraged to follow these steps from The Chatham County Health Department to protect themselves from rabies:
- Avoid contact with animals you don’t know
- Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals