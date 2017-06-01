Rabies warning issued for Wilmington Island

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A warning has been issued for Wilmington Island after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Coastal Health District says the raccoon was found in Wilmington Park and was tested upon coming into contact with a family dog.

Community members are encouraged to follow these steps from The Chatham County Health Department to protect themselves from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals