Letter from Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred about the 2017 hurricane season

Welcome to the WSAV Hurricane page!

The 2017 season officially kicks off on June 1st and ends November 30th.

This will be my 10th hurricane season as the chief meteorologist of WSAV. I usually approach each season asking, “Will this one be the one?” But, not this time.

Hurricane Matthew hit October 2016. So now instead we ask, “Will it happen again?”

Warm sea surface temperatures and a weak or non-existent El Nino could lead to an above-normal hurricane season. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is forecasting 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.

The season is already off to an active start. For the third year in a row, we have seen tropical storms develop before the official start of hurricane season. Back in April, Tropical Storm Arlene formed. This is extremely rare. Only one other storm has ever formed during the month of April.

Whether it’s an overly active season or not, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is if any one storm hits the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can be huge storms that produce damaging winds, a strong storm surge, flooding rain, tornadoes, rip currents and beach erosion.

While we can’t stop a hurricane, we can prepare for them. You can keep up with the latest forecast, live radar and storm alerts by downloading the WSAV Weather App or log on to WSAV.com. It’s all free!