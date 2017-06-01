John Malkovich to speak at SCAD 2017 commencement ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Actor, director, and clothing designer John Malkovich is set to speak Saturday at The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) commencement ceremonies in Savannah and Atlanta.

Malkovich will address the graduating classes at 9 a.m. on the Savannah campus and 6 p.m. on the Atlanta campus.

“John Malkovich lives a life of distinct brilliance and intentional artistry,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “His knowledge and experience are vast, his achievements multiform. SCAD is overjoyed to welcome John as our 2017 SCAD Commencement speaker.”

SCAD will also present an honorary doctorate of humane letters to Malkovich on their Savannah campus, followed by a SCAD Étoile in Atlanta for his notable achievements in his field.

The two-time Academy Award nominee is best known for his roles in “Dangerous Liaisons,” “In the Line of Fire,” and “Being John Malkovich.”

According to SCAD, this is it’s largest graduating class to date, with more than 2,400 graduates to cross the stage in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia, and Hong Kong.

For more information on SCAD’s commencement ceremonies, visit here.