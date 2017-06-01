Instacart: Changing the way consumers in Savannah get their groceries

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Ever feel like there’s just never enough time in the day to get everything done?

If you answered ‘yes’, there’s a new program that can, at least, make one of the tasks on your to-do list a bit easier.

There’s a new program called Instacart and it’s an on-demand delivery service that will now be serving communities throughout the Savannah Metro Area.

Caleb Grisell, the Operations Manager, stopped by The Bridge on Thursday to tell us how this program works, which stores they’re partnered with in the community and how much it costs.

Press ‘Play’ to hear the conversation!

Click here to learn more about Instacart and be sure to use the code HELLOSAV for a discount on your first order.