HHI High School valedictorian shares heartfelt graduation speech

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island High School valedictorian ripped up his pre-written graduation speech and instead spoke from the heart.

Phillip Evans first apologized before throwing his copy on the ground.

Now his impromptu address is being shared across social media, as the remarks serve as motivation for people at any stage in life.

“Guys, the world has experimented with settling with waiting, with making excuses and the results are back, it does not work. says Phillip. “The moment we make a plan B that is the very moment we guarantee plan A will never become a reality.”

The valedictorian is now headed to Harvard where he will major in philosophy and government.