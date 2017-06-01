Google finds ‘America’s Most Misspelled Words’

(WFLA/WSPA) — If you’ve ever wondered what the most misspelled word in your state is, Google has the answer for you.

On Tuesday, Google Trends tweeted a map showing “America’s Most Misspelled Words.” The company says it based its findings off the top “how to spell” searches by state. The data was collected from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2017.

The word most often searched in South Carolina is “Chihuahua.”

We asked several people walking in downtown Columbia whether they could spell it. Quenton Epps said, “No, I can’t spell Chihuahua. I’m not even going to try.”

When asked if he could spell it, Logan Kennedy said, “I don’t believe so, but c-h-i-w-a-w-a? I don’t know.”

They shouldn’t feel bad. When we asked Gov. Henry McMaster whether he can spell Chihuahua, he said, laughing, “No. Nor can I spell chrysanthemum and some of those. If you call Dan Quayle he’ll probably answer it for you.”

One of the most interesting finds is the word people in Wisconsin searched how to spell the most, which happens to be Wisconsin.

Some of the shortest misspelled words on the list include “liar” in Rhode Island, “gray” in Georgia and “twelve” in New Jersey. More difficult words included “pneumonia,” which was the most searched in several states, and even “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” in Connecticut and West Virginia.

The map was released just in time for this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition kicks off Wednesday with preliminary rounds. The final rounds will be held on Thursday.