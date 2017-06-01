FUGITIVE FILES: Christil Walker

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for your help finding a woman accused of using her cashier position to steal from the company.

“You see them hand her the card. she swipes it and the she also swipes another card from another pile and she adds $500 in each transaction and this happened minutes apart from one another,” said SCMPD Detective Brandy Santos.

That’s what Savannah investigators say Christil Walker and two accomplices did six different times while a cashier at Dollar General.

“She would then open the drawer, count $250 which was cash in her drawer, walk out the door and never come back,” said Santos.

Walker isn’t walking away from the 8 warrants now filed against her for financial transaction theft and fraud.

She is 5’2 180 pounds, and police say she could be in Savannah, possibly in the 1000 block of e 37th street.

Detectives hope someone will find her before she strikes again.

“What’s going to stop you from doing the next thing when you get employed somewhere else, where the chances are the money is much greater,” said Santos.

If you know where Christil Walker is call Savannah-Chatham Metro police or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.