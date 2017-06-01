Family Promise Golf Tournament

Family Promise of Bryan County
10695 Ford Ave. Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Director: Candice Stewart-Fife
Office Number: (912) 388-6522
Email – familypromisebryan@gmail.com
Website: www.familypromisebryancounty.org
Event: 3rd Annual Family Promise Bryan County
GOLF TOURNAMENT
When: June 23rd, 2017
Time: Shot-Gun starts at 1:30 pm
$75.00 Per Player or $300.00 Per Team
Funds for Family Promise helping local families start over!
Lunch Provided
Where: Sterling Links Golf Club
50 Sterling Links Way, Richmond Hill,Ga. 31324
See You There! !e have been successfully rescuing families since 1988 in 42 states and are proud to be here locally here in the Savannah area!