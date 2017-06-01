Family Promise Golf Tournament

Family Promise of Bryan County
10695 Ford Ave. Richmond Hill, GA  31324                           

Director: Candice Stewart-Fife

Office Number: (912) 388-6522

Email – familypromisebryan@gmail.com

Website:  www.familypromisebryancounty.org

 

Event:   3rd Annual Family Promise Bryan County 

                    GOLF TOURNAMENT

                 Prizes , Raffles and More ! ! !

When:   June 23rd, 2017

Time:    Shot-Gun starts at 1:30 pm

$75.00 Per Player or $300.00 Per Team

Funds for Family Promise helping local families start over!

Lunch Provided

Where:  Sterling  Links  Golf  Club

50 Sterling Links Way, Richmond Hill,Ga. 31324

 

 Make a Difference! 

 

See You There! !e have been successfully rescuing families since 1988 in 42 states and are proud to be here locally here in the Savannah area!

