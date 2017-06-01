Dedication of sign and commitment to new children’s hospital

Many gathered on the Memorial Health campus Thursday to see a big sign officially naming the new Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

“Well it’s a crowning achievement for us, both of us our love for children will bear fruit here,” Mr. Willett told us.

He and his wife could not have children so Mr. Willett says Mrs. Willett put her love of children toward helping them in terms of a hospital that would be designed solely for their care, in some cases care because a child is fighting for his or her life. “The reason we did this was to help these children and their families, every day they fight a battle and we just wanted to help them get through those battles,” said Cynthia Willett.

Last year, Memorial Health health broke ground on the 114 bed facility which is expected to become the region’s only stand alone children’s hospital serving infants in the neonatal unit as well as critically ill children. This week, the board approved moving forward with the second phase of construction. The Willetts gave a donation of $5 million toward the cost of the facility. A foundation has also launched a five year $20 million campaign.