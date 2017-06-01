Community Health and Wellness Fair

By Published:

June 10, 2017
10:00AM-2:00PM
UNITED HOUSE OF PRAYER FOR ALL
1805 OGEECHE RD
SAVANNAH, GA 31415

Free Health Screenings
Blood Pressure
Diabetes Screening

Physical Activity Obstacle Course

Don’t come alone. Bring a friend. Live a healthy lifestyle together.

Grab Control of Your Health:
PROSTATE HEALTH, BREAST HEALTH, LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE, HEALTHY EATING ALTERNATIVES AND IN HOME CARE SOLUTIONS.
THIS EVENT IS SPONSORED BY:
ACHC Agency, Joakima Davis-Moore PRIMERICA, The Fit Lab, Senior Health & Life Benefits Co………. AND MORE

