Community Health and Wellness Fair

June 10, 2017

10:00AM-2:00PM

UNITED HOUSE OF PRAYER FOR ALL

1805 OGEECHE RD

SAVANNAH, GA 31415

Free Health Screenings

Blood Pressure

Diabetes Screening

Physical Activity Obstacle Course

Don’t come alone. Bring a friend. Live a healthy lifestyle together.

Grab Control of Your Health:

PROSTATE HEALTH, BREAST HEALTH, LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE, HEALTHY EATING ALTERNATIVES AND IN HOME CARE SOLUTIONS.

THIS EVENT IS SPONSORED BY:

ACHC Agency, Joakima Davis-Moore PRIMERICA, The Fit Lab, Senior Health & Life Benefits Co………. AND MORE